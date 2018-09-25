Pilane dares UDC

Walks out of a meeting discussing BMD’s fate

President of Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD), Sidney Pilane reportedly told his coalition partners that they should prepare for a ‘fight’ if they dare decide to fire him and his party from the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC).

This was before Pilane also decided to walk away from the meeting.

According to a source who attended the Tuesday night meeting at Oasis Motel in Tlokweng, the BMD president stormed out of the meeting after getting frustrated by the questions that were fired at him.

The other UDC partners especially, Botswana Congress Party and Botswana National Front are said to have pointed fingers at the BMD blaming it for people’s reluctance to register for elections.

“Another point of contention was the general misconduct of the BMD and its leader towards other partners.”

As the meeting got heated some members are said to have told Pilane that he was unwanted in the UDC, a thing that irked him.

An adjourment is said to have been called and thereafter it was meant to be president’s only meeting.

“Only the presidents, Duma Boko, Dumelang Saleshando, Motlatsi Molapisi and Pilane together with his National Executive Committee were to attend the meeting but when it was time to resume, Pilane was nowhere to be seen. He didn’t finish the meeting with others as was expected.”

Meanwhile, the UDC has given the BMD seven days to justity why it should not be fired from umbrella.

“On Tuesday, the BMD’s NEC will appear before the UDC to show cause why they should not be fired from the umbrella,” said the source adding that the BMD was ‘just waiting to die another day’.

“UDC members are putting pressure on President Boko to take action now as they are running out of time.”

After the closed sessions, Boko addressed the press where he however did not disclose anything about the meeting.

In his short remarks he said that they had a fruitful meeting discussing matters pertaining to the current status of the coalition.

“In the meantime we have agreed that I be the sole communicator on our matters, do not call and harass our members for comment as I am the only one with a mandate to do so,” he said before saying there was nothing else to share until next week Wednesday when another press conference would be convened.

The UDC meeting to discuss BMD’s future in the coalition came a time when BNF and BCP have started a countrywide tour without the BMD.

On Saturday, during a rally in Ramotswa, one of the BCP members, Phagenyana Phage castigated Pilane and his BMD.

Phage said the BMD should surrender back the constituencies that they had been allocated because they did not deserve them.

Although he praised Boko and his Vice, Saleshando he did not have kind words for Pilane.