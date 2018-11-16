Phunya please explain yourself

Shaya is deeply saddened by news doing the rounds that local celebrity couple, Gabriel Modise aka Phunya and his wife Linda or Diponka as she is known are heading for a divorce.

Allegations are that the Lobebe la Mmino music show presenter is an abusive man who occasionally assaults his wife.

So Phunya, you have the guts to assault your woman, let alone a cop?

If these rumours turn out to be true then shame on you.

You are a role model to many; I suggest you come out fast and clear the air otherwise you will be on the front pages of all the tabloids.