The South African group Sun- EL of the hit Akanamali will perform at the coming first annual Phuas Independence invasion on the 30th of September.

The show which will be held at the Molepolole Stadium will feature a number of artistas such as Charma Gal, Vee, DJ Gouveia, Robbie Rob, Sticky, Tee Pro, Samusa, Ottis, Izzy, Ricky Lamar, A.T.I, Sly, Ngwazi and KB Molopyane from South Africa.