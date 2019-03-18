Phoko wins Orange 4G competition

Thokego Phoko from Keng was yesterday announced the winner of Orange Botswana’s 4G trip to Maun competition.

The all expenses paid trip is worth P100 000. Other three runners up Kabo John, Tumelo Pitseetsile and Bathsheba Julius were also given mobile phones as consolation prizes.

Customers were encouraged to visit any Orange store anywhere in the country and switch their 3G sim card to a 4G sim card for free and automatically be entered into the competition to win a trip to Maun for 4 people for 4 days.

Speaking at the draw, Marketing and Communications Manager- Lame Madiba, said they are honoured to be able to empower Batswana with something so central to their daily lives, an ability to communicate, be it through voice or through data.

She said through data consumption, subscribers are able to communicate across a number of platforms and share information.

“This also allows us to be an educated and informed Nation, with an enhanced ability to achieve the innovation progress as articulated in the UN SDGs. Technological progress is paramount in our efforts as a society to finding lasting solutions to socio-economic progress. This week, we launched the ATLEGA Mobile Learning Service which allows students to access educational materials through the touch of a finger,” said Madiba.

Phoko thanked God for winning the competition and Orange for rewarding their customers.

The 33-year-old Borolong Brigade student said she has three kids and that she will fly with them to Maun for the four-day stay.