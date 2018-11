Legendary Francistown DJ, Phat Tee will host his eleventh annual Red Wine and Strawberry Lips Party this weekend.

The event starts with a pre-party at Club Lagos on Friday with a dazzling array of DJs including Tumie, Lex, Munk, Nel Deep and many others.

Entry is P30. The party will go on till the next day with an after party at the DJ’s residence in Block IV.

The after party starts at lunch time and will carry on until early Sunday morning.