Phat-tee weekend

Following his successful activation at Lizard Entertainment last weekend, Phat Tee will end his birthday month with a bang this weekend.

First he’ll have a pre-party at Club Lagos Friday night featuring RB2’s DJ Gouveia.

The event, dubbed ‘Red wine N’ Strawberry Lips’, will add to the many gigs taking place in the city to celebrate turning 120.

On Saturday, Phat Tee will host an after party at Molapo Leisure Gardens, a continuation of the ‘Red Wine N’ Strawberry Lips’ bash.

Part two will see performances from artists such as Bicko Gee, Python, Mazganda.com, C-Ru, Que Rap, DXL, Magilo, Buckshot and many others.

Cooler boxes are free before 9pm otherwise P30.

Entrance is P30 for both shows.