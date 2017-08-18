Phalaagae to challenge Davids

Specially elected councillor, Daniel Phalaagae, has declared his intention to challenge Mochudi East Member of Parliament, Isaac Davids, should the latter seek another term.

Phalaagae was once Davids’ right hand man ahead of the 2014 general elections but the two appear to have fallen out.

In an interview with The Voice, the 34-year-old Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) activist from Dikalakaneng ward in Mmathubudukwane says he has been approached by party members who want him to represent them in parliament.

“When I asked why, they complained that the MP has divided them and also neglected the party. We are not as visible and vibrant as we used to be.”

Phalaagae blames Davids for the mess in their constituency. “People tend to focus on Mochudi, neglecting other areas in Kgatleng; I am going to bring developments to those places.”

He said that his decision to contest should not be viewed as disrespect for their representative but for the love of Bakgatla.

“During elections he told me that I was being groomed to take over in 2019, but it looks like he has changed his mind. I am prepared for the challenge.”

Phalaagae said that it is unfortunate that he has not informed the MP about his decision because he never attends party events.

“I don’t want to only bring developments but also to revive our structures and help the UDC to remove the ruling Botswana Democratic Party from government.”

Though Davids could not be reached for comment, Botswana National Front’s Boseja North Chairman, Kagiso Lekorwe, confirmed having been made aware of Phalaagae’s stand.

“Phalaagae informed me of his decision to contest for the parliamentary seat and I gave him my blessings. However I cannot say the same thing about my MP, he is hardly seen.”

Lekorwe said this was supposed to be Davids’ last term but it looks like the MP will be seeking another term.

“We have been told of his intention to seek another term but it is just hearsay since he has not approached us,” added the Chairman.