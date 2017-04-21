Petty thief whipped

A 21-year-old youth from Goo-Rampipi ward in Lephepe village received five strokes of the cane on the bare buttocks for stealing bananas and liver at Kwena Spar in Mogoditshane.

Mogoditshane Customary Court heard how, on April the 13th, Thato Tsiagana tried to leave the shop with a wrapped plastic that contained the stolen items.

However, he was stopped by a security guard, who requested the receipt for the goods.

Instead of producing it, Tsiagana picked at random a receipt from the floor that had been thrown away by another shopper.

The stolen bananas and liver were exhibited before the court.

During mitigation, the remorseful Tsiagana pleaded with the court to be merciful when passing judgment, claiming that he takes care of his siblings in place of their unemployed mother.

Chief Alfred Dihutso considered his plea and sentenced him to five strokes of cane, advising the young man to desist from stealing.