Petty thief whipped for stealing food

A shoplifter who stuffed a piece of boewors and sliced cheese under his baggy pants at Game Discount Store, was this week flogged by an Old-Naledi Customary court for theft.

Batlwaetse Masope, 31, who works as a Store Merchandiser at Kgalagadi Breweries Limited, was nabbed by security officers after fleeing the store with the stolen perishables.

The court heard that on March 13th, Masope stole the boewors piece worth P59.95 and a sliced Parmalat Cheese worth P19.95 and hid them before attempting to exit the store.

Unfortunately, Masope was out of luck as Game Store security officers noticed his uneven trouser and tried to call him for questioning.

Masope is said to have ran off with the stolen food before the security officers gave chase.

He was later caught red-handed with the stolen perishables near Phase 4 surburbs.

In mitigation, Masope pleaded for the court’s leniency.

“I humbly request the court to forgive me. I can pay for the stolen perishables,” he said.

The court however ignored his plea, and he was whipped six strokes on his bare buttocks and ordered to pay the P79.90 for the stolen food.

The perishables that had been presented before court as evidence were immediately burnt after the court hearing.