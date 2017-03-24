Petrol bomb mission backfires

Man that got burnt on same day his relative’s house caught fire denies arson

A man recovering from burn injuries in a Molepolole hospital has denied allegations of arson.

Speaking from Scottish Livingstone Hospital, Mogotsi Kgosimore, 61, said that contrary to rampant rumours that he was burnt while tossing a petrol bomb to his distant relative’s house, his face and upper body were scorched when he was fixing his car in the bush somewhere.

“It’s just an unfortunate coincidence that the house burnt down on the same day that I also got burnt but I am not an arsonist. I know villagers are accusing me of a crime, but honestly how can I burn my late uncle’s house,”said Kgosimore who still insists that the house is his uncle’s although it was legally passed on to the old man’s adopted grandson two years ago.

Information gathered by The Voice has suggested that, Kgosimore was allegedly acting in cahoots with his niece, Thato Tshomake, who felt cheated after the house was given to her adopted brother during a division of their grandparents’ estate.

The disgruntled man explained that the reason he was a suspect in the arson is because he had voiced out his strong objections to the house being bequeathed to an adopted grandchild instead of the biological sibling.

Meanwhile Tshomake said she was also aware that she had been suspected of enlisting Kgosimore to help her burn down the house.

“How can I burn my own house? That boy (the adopted sibling) has no right over it.” Tshomake said.

She went on to threaten that she was waiting on God’s command to take action against her accusers.

“I have not taken any action yet but once God instructs me to act, a lot of people will be in trouble,” she said.

An elder within the village said that in 2007 when the estate was divided among the grandchildren after the death of their parents, Seatla Mookodi whose mother was adopted by the deceased family got the house.

“This did not sit well with Tshomake who felt she had superior rights over others because her mother was a biological daughter to the deceased unlike Mookodi’s mother who was adopted.”

The matter was taken to court where Mookodi much to the disappointment of Tshomake emerged victorious in 2015.

Although he refused to shed more light on the issue because it was under investigations, Mookodi confirmed that indeed his house was burnt down with a petrol bomb and he suspected foul play.

Acting Thamaga Police Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Detective Justice Modisane confirmed having received reports that Kgosimore was a suspect in the arson.

“We haven’t interviewed the man yet because he is in bad shape but once he is better we will bring him in for questioning.” said Modisane.