Our 2017 Chillin Out personality goes to celeb, Basadi Masimolole.

Despite Shaya previously advising her to take it easy on her infamous Yellow Jumpsuit, Masimolole was having none of it.

Instead, our sultry slay queen went the other way, wearing the canary-coloured outfit to public events at every opportunity.

Hats off to you for not being offended by Shaya’s playful little dig and thanks for being a good sport.

Shaya would like to see you go green in 2018!