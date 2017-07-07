Percy Jax’s CMFD

He’s the latest craze in trap world. Francistown native Percy-Jax (born Mogogi Omphile), the youngster’s recently released single titled CMFD (Chasing My Dreams) has received raving reviews.

The single was recorded by Biscuit Head in Francistown and was produced at Trap House Records in Gaborone.

Jax has already performed his single on Mokaragana twice. “I’m curretly working on an eight track EP and this single is a song from the project,” he said.

Jax further said hell drop a second single soon after shooting CMDF music video.