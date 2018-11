Straight from Ghetto (SFG), a promotions company founded by Obakeng Madube to help give young people a platform to showcase their talent, will host a Pens Down event at the end of the month.

Dubbed Pens Down Mo Ngwaneng, the 30 November show will feature Swagga Lady, Skazzo, Young Tornado, Garozz, DJ Sizzler, Khitty Boys, Khaya Luna and many others.

The event will start at 4pm and entry is P25.