Although Selibe Phikwe has been short of laughs recently, the former mining town is set to end the month with a chuckle as the One Man Show rolls into town.

Scheduled for Town Hall on Thursday 28 February, the event will feature popular funnyman, Penene Ponono The Comedian.

The comic will be supported by Mawee, with Van G as MC.

Young businessman-cum-politician, Tshepang Mabaila will be the guest of honour.

Gates open at 2000hrs and tickets are selling for P50 normal and VIP at P150.