Peloetletse considers quitting politics

McDonald Peloetletse or McDee as he is known in political circles is known for his tenacity when it comes to defending his party, its president and government when it matters and sometimes, when it doesn’t.

A true Botswana Democratic Party patriot by his own admission, Peloetletse will use any given platform to ensure that his voice is heard.

But of late, the usually energetic man seems to have lost his spark and is not as active as he used to be.

This week the Gaborone City Council’s Specially Elected Councillor who was recently elected BDPs Gaborone Region Chairperson, spoke to DANIEL CHIDA about his political life.

Q. Congratulations on your new position as the Gaborone Regional Chairman, what does your role entail?

I’m overlooking five Gaborone constituencies together with the 30 council wards that we have.

I monitor and supervise all of them and I make sure that we work together as one team.

I am constantly in touch with those on the ground and I want efficiency.

Since I took over, everything is going accordingly because we have managed to get an office and a car to use in our daily work.

I have also expanded the committee from 10 to 35 members.

We want every constituency to be on its toes and updated and I will be getting feedback from the five Chairmen on a regular basis.

You must know that before 2014, we had four Members of Parliament while opposition had only one but after elections things turned against us.

Q. Where did you lose it?

Going to 2014 elections, Opposition parties especially the Umbrella for Democratic Change desperately wanted to win elections and they targeted 29 constituencies.

They decided to traffic people to constituencies that they wanted.

If you look well, before the final registration there were 11 000 people who had registered but it later shot to 19 000 after that, where did all those people come from.

Even during elections you could see strangers who did not even know where to buy drinks.

Q. So what do you suggest?

We have to register once and stop doing transfers.

Q. Didn’t you benefit from the same exercise by trafficking people especially to Tonota and Maun constituencies?

It’s laughable because those people were voting in their home villages.

With opposition they were taking people from rural to urban places.

Who is calling a city his home village, no one?

Q. BDP seems to be losing popularity in urban areas, what might be the cause?

Urban areas have more politicised people and sometimes their political views are unreasonable.

They come to urban areas with the intention of having a better life but when they fail, they blame the BDP.

In rural areas they work on their own and take responsibility for their failures.

Here even at a funeral they expect an MP to bear the costs, but in villages they bury their relatives on their own.

Q. Is it not that maybe in urban areas people are more informed than their rural counterparts?

No, there is too much propaganda fueled and it is misleading people.

A typical example is the misplaced notion that people spread about DIS killing people when in fact they fail to cite one person who was killed by the agents.

There are issues such as the so called hit list and assassinations which are misleading our people.

Q. Don’t you have ambitions of being an MP?

I have been approached to contest at Gaborone Central but I believe that in urban areas we must not hold primary elections.

There are people I found with interest and I made it known that we should give them time to come up with one candidate.

I want unity within the party.

Since you are close to President Khama, when should we expect the Tlokweng elections writ?

Sometimes this week, we are also pressurising HE to give us a date. We asked him for it and we were assured that it will come up soon.

Q. BDP is going for their congresses, which faction do you belong to?

I am no longer in factions, but I have taken a position which I cannot tell you.

I believe that the two leaders must meet and unite their supporters.

If we go to our congress and general elections in this situation, then we are going to have a big problem with the united opposition.

One has to compromise and withdraw from the Chairmanship race.

I support the entire Central Committee and people accuse me of not liking Vice President, Mokgweetsi Masisi but I have no reason to hate Masisi.

Both Masisi and Nonofo Molefhi are capable leaders but Masisi must focus on his presidency and let somebody else in.

Q. Are you suggesting that Masisi should withdraw?

I will not suggest that to him but my belief is that he is the leader and must consider the party first.

He is ascending to the presidency and he must concern himself with the workload that comes with the responsibility.

If I was in his shoes, I’d surrender the chairmanship to Molefhi or anyone with goodwill for the people.

Q. Tell us about your future in politics?

My wife feels politics is taking too much of my time and our family businesses are suffering.

Depending on my mood, in 2019 I might quit active politics altogether. I have done my part.