PEEPA boss’ appointment shrouded in controversy

After firing it’s Acting CEO in a controversial restructuring process that ended in a legal tussle last year, the Public Enterprises, Evaluation and Privatisation Agency (PEEPA) has hurriedly employed a new boss.

Outgoing President Ian Khama Seretse Khama this week announced the appointment of Ezekiel Obakeng Moumakwa as the new PEEPA CEO on the government portal.

Moumakwa’s controversial appointment was made by the president himself in the absence of the board of directors, which was never constituted since the former board members’ terms expired last year.

Although records filed with the registrar of companies indicate that PEEPA has a functioning board, the names were submitted with the sole purpose of filing tax returns, The Voice has learnt.

When asked if the president did not flout corporate governance principles by appointing the CEO without the board, government mouthpiece, Dr Jeff Ramsay, said the Minister in the form of a recommendation to cabinet in fact did the appointment.

“In the absence of the board, the Minister made the recommendation to Cabinet. After cabinet approval, it became a presidential directive. The President appointed him at the recommendation of the Minister and approval by cabinet.”

Shortly after the interview, the statement about Khama’s appointment of Moumakwa published on government facebook page, BWgovernment, was amended without explanation to indicate that it was the Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration who did the appointment.

PEEPA was established in 2001 to advise government on privatization, commercialisation, restructuring and outsourcing of responsibilities to the private sector.

The parastatal is not new to controversy, which started in 2016 when Office of the President (OP) brought it under its roof from the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, a decision, which opposition politicians argued was not only counter productive but also provided opportunity for total control and abuse of power by the OP.

The appointment of Moumakwa, who is the former opposition member of Parliament for Kgalagadi North, is effective from the beginning of February 2018.