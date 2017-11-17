Peek a boob

It is time our celebrities engage stylists.

I mean if you are someone who follows, Mercy Thebe, Berry Heart, Tshepo Maphanyane, Rudeboy Necta, Treasure Mothobi and wife and even the controversial Daniel Kenosi to mention but a few of our celebrities, you would have noticed by now that they are always on point during their public appearances because they take themselves seriously.

And then comes the B list! Last week, Shaya joined a number of Botswana’s socialites at the Yarona FM Music Awards at Cigar Lounge.

Co –host, Ross Tshiamo otherwise known as, The Dark Wolf wore a dress that inappropriately exposed her nipples as her breasts kept popping from underneath her bra and ill-fitting dress.

Can someone, preferably a reputable stylist come to this woman’s rescue already!