Peace in the world for future generations – HWPL in South Korea

Peace Forum for the 1st Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)

Faced with the reality of uncertainty in global cooperation triggered by a chain of political upheavals from the Brexit to elections in the United States and European states, a new approach to pursue an international peaceful order is discussed.

On 14th March, with 1,800 stakeholders in governance, Peace Forum for the 1st Annual Commemoration of the DPCW was held in Seoul, South Korea by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization under the UN Department of Public Information (DPI).

In commemoration of the DPCW proclaimed on the same date in 2016, the forum reaffirmed the importance of global peace movement currently on progress under the “Legislate Peace” Campaign to establish the principle of international law for peace through the introduction of a UN resolution based on the DPCW.

Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL emphasized that peacebuilding “is not an individual task”, but “is relevant to everyone” as a common purpose of the global community. He offered the role of religion as a bridgebuilder of peace rather than the core of conflict and violence by adding “Our orientations must be one for peace. Whether religious or secular world it is, there is no exception.”

In the progress report, Dong Min Im, the secretary general of HWPL, explained the significance of peace projects in HWPL by saying, “The work is to put an end to war in our globe and make a foundation of a world of everlasting peace, which is unprecedented in history.” He continued, “The solution to peace is all of us becoming messengers of peace.”

Bup Hye Kim, chairman of Buddhist Central Council for National Unification, offered a picture of concrete action plans of HWPL in achieving peace. “Youth and women are the main scapegoats in war, but even in this reality we must face the fact that youth and women are voluntarily standing at the forefront to build the foundation of peace with HWPL”, he said.

The DPCW with its 10 articles and 38 clauses was drafted by HWPL and legal experts in international law. Based on the spirit of the Charter of the United Nations and Declaration of Human Rights, the DPCW advocates peace as a global order through respect on international law, ethnic/religious freedom, and spreading a culture of peace.

Efforts of promoting peaceful coexistence with initiatives of HWPL contribute to conflict resolution to raise mutual understanding that can restrain hostility. Seminars and culture events at both local and national levels have been hosted by HWPL with the local community to overcome religious or ethnic boundaries. Areas of conflict where threats of life are persistent including Syria, Israel and Palestine are included to raise awareness for peacebuilding.