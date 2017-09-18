Peace Summit Held in South Korea on Constructing Collaborative Governance for Building Peace

3rd Annual Commemoration of the September 18th World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP)

Summit Discussed on the Practical Approaches to Peace-Building Based on the Declaration of the Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)

A 3-day peace summit to discuss the implementation of peacebuilding projects at local and national levels began with 1,100 representatives of states, IGOs, NGOs, and experts in international law, education, and media from approximately 120 countries on September 17th in Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international NGO under UN ECOSOC, the 3rd Annual Commemoration of the September 18th World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Summit addressed global peace-building measures through the establishment of collaborative governance among governments, civil society, and international organizations.

Development in peace campaigns and projects was endorsed in many parts of the world through the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW) proclaimed in 2016 to advocate international cooperation to establish peace as a norm and culture.

To develop this agenda, four planning sessions: 2017 Conference for the Implementation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War, 5th HWPL International Law Peace Committee Meeting, Peace Education Development Forum for Spreading a Culture of Peace, and Conference for Global Peace Media Network were held on the first day of the event on 17th.

Mr. Man Hee Lee, Chairman of HWPL, emphasized strengthening the international law for peace advocated by the DPCW.

“The most urgent need is cessation of war. The DPCW drafted by experts in international law offers practical approaches to preventing conflicts. If leaders love their people, they should work together to implement peacebuilding measures.” He added, “A world without wars applies to every person in the globe, which means that every individual’s dedication as a messenger of peace to peacebuilding will make a peaceful world.”

At the ‘5th HWPL International Law Peace Committee Meeting’, Rt. Hon. Hrant Bagratyan, Former Prime Minister of Armenia, said, “Not only this declaration and HWPL’s peace work are beneficial to a specific level of society but are definite tool to bring peace to all of us. Without having the limit to one sector, more people raised their voice for urging what is necessary at our time”, calling for the cooperation of every sector of the society to implement the DPCW into a legally binding document.

In the Peace Education Development Forum for Spreading a Culture of Peace, Hon. Maria Eugenia Barrios Robles de Mejía, Vice Minister of Ministry of Education in Guatemala, said, “We could contribute in the promotion of the culture of peace in the world. We would help the citizens of tomorrow be more tolerant of each other and that a dialogue or discussion is the way to accept their differences and solve their conflicts. You and I are responsible for promoting the culture of peace to the next generations.”

Also, the ‘Conference for Global Peace Media Network’ with 90 journalists from about 50 countries sought freedom of the press in relation to the role of journalism in the foundation of a global media network for peacebuilding. “Journalism plays a significant role in delivering the collective voice of the global community for the same, common goal of peace.

Now is the time for connecting the local and the national by the governance of peace.” said Mr. Ian Seo, Chief Manager of International Press Department of HWPL HQ, introducing the initiative of the peace media network platform of HWPL.

