Pay as you park

F/town identifies seven paid parking lots

Francistown City Council (FCC) has identified seven plots for the development of paid parking lots as it seeks to increase its revenue base and channel more resources towards the economic growth of the city.

FCC mayoress, Sylvia Tabitha Muzila made the revelation this week while addressing the ongoing full council session.

According to Muzila, the latest development is part of the implementation of the adopted policy on restricted parking.

Francistown adopted the policy on restricted parking a couple of years ago following the realization that some motorists park their cars the whole day, causing congestion in the Central Business District (CBD).

“An Expression of Interest (EOI) for the development of paid parking on seven identified plots for communal parking has been developed and submitted for vetting,” announced Muzila during the ongoing full council session.

This is despite claims by the Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Botlogile Tshireletso in 2015 that the portfolio responsible for local governance had no plans to introduce paid parking system at Selibe-Phikwe, Jwaneng, Francistown and Sowa.

Tshireletso told parliament then the ministry was in discussions with players in the industry on ways and means through which parking maybe introduced at some selected public parking spaces in Gaborone.

“These seven communal plots are Plot Numbers 6145 and 16178 in Nswazi Mall, Plot Number 16184 just in front of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Plot Number 16148 by Metcourt and Plot 21930 behind Galo Mall,” said Muzila.

Others are open spaces in front of the Botswana Unified Revenue Services (BURS) and the remaining part of Plot 21945 behind Metcourt, she said.

Muzila said Motor Vehicle Accident (MVA) Fund has offered to develop the plot behind Metcourt on behalf of the council for free.

“Potential stakeholders are encouraged to explore this as an opportunity to invest and provide employment, generate revenue and creating a lively adorable parking environment in the city,” said Muzila.

Itekeng ward councillor, Lesego Kwambala said the city wants to address the anomaly of congestion in the CBD.

Kwambala said through the paid parking system, instances of traffic congestion in the city will soon be a thing of the past.