Pastor hangs himself in church

He was the rock of his local community and a shoulder to lean on for many troubled souls.

The popular Bishop of The NO1 Apostolic Church of Christ in Zion Moses Ncimbi, whose wisdom on radio and BTV provided guidance and support to many, however had no one to turn to when trouble came knocking at his door.

On Tuesday morning, two days after his wife had deserted the matrimonial home, the troubled man of the cloth decided to end it all.

He hanged himself in the church building in Mogoditshane, sending shock waves among his congregation and the Tsolamosese and Mogoditsane community at large.

Traumatised family members who found Ncimbi’s body hanging from his church rafters in the early hours of Tuesday morning this week said they knew that Ncimbi had a misunderstanding with his wife.

He had apparently uttered the words ‘ke lapisitswe ke dilo tsa lwapa le’ (I am exhausted by issues of this house) prior to the tragic incident.

The pastor’s distraught son, Lesego Kealeboga Ncimbi said he received a call from his worried young brother on Monday around 10pm to let him know that his father and their stepmother were having a misunderstanding.

He said that when he got to his father’s house he found the old man surrounded by relatives and looking depressed.

“ The elders had a meeting with him and my stepmother, which I was not part of. After the meeting I asked him what was troubling him and he assured me he was going to be fine. On Tuesday morning I received a call again from my brother, this time around telling me to urgently come home. I found a lot of people in the yard and the police were there too. I was told my father had committed suicide,” said 26-year-old Lesego who went on to describe Ncimbi as a kind, loving and caring father.

“ He has left a huge gaping hole in our lives. What hurts me the most is that he was always ready to be there for other people and yet there was not even a single person to pull him from the edge during his time of need,” Lesego lamented.

Speaking of the family tragedy, Lesego told of how his mother died when he was two years of age and one of his brothers died in 2016.

“Life is going to be difficult for us as orphans but I will just accept God’s will,’ he said

A relative who preferred not to be named for fear of victimization said Ncimbi and his wife had fought over allegations that she had a boyfriend in Mochudi before she left home and never returned.

The president of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) to which Ncimbi’s church was affiliated; Tebogo Phillimon Motlhagodi described Ncimbi’s death as a huge loss to the nation.

“Pastors are also human beings so they should seek proper counseling when they have problems.” Motlhagodi advised.

Apart from his pastoral duties, The 59- year –old pastor from Siviya affectionately known as Uncle Moss worked closely with the police in fighting crime through counseling and rehabilitating criminals.

At the time of going to press, a large crowd of mourners had congregated at the Ncimbi’s home, but the wife had not yet returned. She could not be reached for a comment.