Party turns tragic as man drowns in a swimming pool

A weekend party at Gaborone North turned tragic after one of the attendants, a 25-year-old man, drowned in a swimming pool.

He apparently had been swimming alone while his mates were playing basketball.

The horrific incident allegedly occurred whilst the deceased, who was a swimming novice, lost his footing and started drowning, much to the horror of the onlookers who heard his screams and watched helplessly as his life slipped away.

A friend who tried to rescue the young man was a little too late as by the time he got him out of the deep end he had stopped breathing and they called the Paramedics.

The deceased was later taken to Nkoyaphiri Clinic where the medical doctor confirmed that he was dead and his body was taken to Princess Marina Mortuary.

Sir Seretse Khama Airport (SSKA) Station Commander, Bannetse Keakile, confirmed the incident and added that investigations into the matter are still at an early stage.

He cautioned the public to be careful and always exercise extreme caution around swimming pools.

Keakile also advised the public to invest in swimming lessons and said those who cannot swim, should seek the help of experienced swimmers.