Which party do you belong to Mbaks?

Somebody help Shaya out here. Which political party does this woman belong to?

One moment she acts like a trusted member of Botswana Movement for Democracy, directing proceedings at a Sidney Pilane faction congress at Matshekge Senior School in Bobonong.

The next moment she is spotted in high spirits at Botswana Democratic Party’s Women’s High Tea fundraiser at Avani hotel.

But then again when it comes to politics people change colours like robots.

Madam Mbakisano Tjiyapo, please clear the air for Shaya and his readers, which political party do you belong to or is it just a matter of being in the circles?