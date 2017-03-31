Partnership to develop technical competence

A partnership agreement between two sister companies Ajit Singh Ahuja (A.S.A) Enterprises and Instrumentation Services as well as German founded Pepperl+Fuchs is expected to enhance Botswana’s technological competency.

A.S.A. Enterprises Managing Director Ajit Singh Ahuja, says through the partnership, his company is committed to providing an extensive range of products and solutions that are easily adapted to specific applications in Botswana and for Batswana.

Ahuja shared with attendants that the target audience for the partnership in Botswana includes but not limited to the mining industry, utility providers, abattoirs, breweries, print and paper industries, packaging industry, material handling, mobile equipment as well as the construction industry.

“This partnership will provide an interchange of ideas, which is mutually beneficial for Botswana long into the future,” continued Ahuja, who shared that as a proud Motswana, he is encouraged by the capability and talent of the captains of the various industries.

The distributorship agreement between the three companies demonstrates A.S.A’s mission statement, “To be a globally admired enterprise in Service industry of Knowledgeable workforce which passionately combines innovation and technology.”

Giving his inaugural speech at the launch, Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), Acting Chief Executive Officer, Meshack Tshekedi, said developments such as the partnership between the three companies are welcome as they are vital in providing a sustainable environment which trickles down to Batswana who want to seek access to global markets.

“The promotion of Technical, Financial and Service Partnerships is at the core of what the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre strongly encourages amongst private sector players,” Tshekedi shared.

Pepperl+Fuchs Africa Sales Director Marc Van Pelt shared that he is pleased in having Instrumentation Services as their distributor for the industrial market in Botswana.

“This collaboration is part of our strategy in Africa to make our product portfolio locally available via a well-trained and trustworthy partner,” he said adding that he is convinced that the market in Botswana is at the forefront of further technological development.