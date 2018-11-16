Parliament rejects motion on frequent fuel price hikes

Parliament today (Friday) rejected a motion to consider options for cushioning fuel price hikes and their frequency.

Gaborone Central Member of Parliament, Dr. Phenyo Butale moved a motion calling for parliament to consider options for cushioning fuel price hikes and their frequency, and for parliament to consider authorizing funding against these prices.

Following a lengthy debate, his motion was ultimately defeated when 19 MPs voted against while 13 voted for the motion.

Debating the motion, Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security, Eric Molale, said what Butale was proposing is already in place.

“In the interest of the motion of Dr. Butale, we didn’t immediately increase by the P1.25 thebe, we increased by 33 thebe in installments, so that the impact is minimal on the consumer and that is what we call cushioning Batswana. That is what we are already doing,” said the minerals minister, calling the motion redundant.

Molale maintained that government is cushioning the consumers when compared with other countries.

“The rate of increase that we see in other countries in the region, is much higher than the rate of increase that we have been doing here because the rationale was that we must cushion the consumer,” argued Molale, calling for the motion to be thrown out of the window as it does not bring anything new.

Dr. Butale brought in the motion as a matter of urgent public importance following the fuel price hike on Thursday morning which was the second adjustment in a period of a month.

Another fuel price hike is expected in December during the festive season, spelling doom for consumers as commodity prices are tied to the transport and logistics sector.