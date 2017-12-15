Parliament engages PAC on NPF saga

Parliament today (Friday) passed a motion by Specially Elected MP, Mephato Reatile, to have the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hear and review the National Petroleum Fund (NPF).

The motion in which Reatile wants the PAC to meet as a matter of urgency to review the NPF with the assistance of the Auditor General, follows the recent multi-million Pula financial scandal in which businessman, Bakang Seretse and his suspected partners in crime, Botho Leburu and Kenneth Kerekang, are alleged to have illegally received funds worth P326million from the NPF.

Although among the BDP legislators the motion was opposed by Dorcas Makgato and Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi, it was supported by Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi, Prince Maele, Guma Moyo , Botlogile Tshireletso and Polson Majaga.

Seretse and his co-accused have since been charged with money laundering and their case is expected to resume in January next year.