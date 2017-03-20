Parliament approves DIS’s P15.5m supplementary budget

Parliament last week passed the Financial Paper No.3 of 2016/17 which includes an additional payment of P15.5 million to the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS).

When presenting the Supplementary estimates of expenditure for the consolidated funds, Acting Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Nonofo Molefhi, told Parliament that DIS requires an additional amount of P15.5m to honour invoices for maintenance of computer systems.

He said that the BOT50 celebrations called for tightened security and that resulted in increased number of hours used by the Directorate’s computer systems hence the request for additional funding as there was urgent need to service those systems.

However, Members of Parliament from the opposition did not approve of the supplementary budget saying there are other sectors within the government that need such funds.

MP for Francistown South, Wynter Mmolotsi said that the DIS is impoverishing the nation.

He said that the Ministries of Education were experiencing serious financial constraints but has not asked for supplementary budget.

“Where are our priorities, DIS must plan and budget well because each year they ask for supplementary funds,” added Mmolotsi.

Surprisingly Mmolotsi also got the support of Minister of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism, Tshekedi Khama, who also stated that the money should be channelled to his Ministry to compensate families whose members were killed by wild animals.

Meanwhile Botswana Congress Party’s Dithapelo Keorapetse said that his suspicion was that the DIS money is being used to support the ruling Botswana Democratic Party especially the Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi’s faction.

Though the Minister of Defence, Justice and Security who is also the Deputy Secretary General of Botswana Democratic Party, Shaw Kgathi, tried to defend his party, Keorapetse stood his ground saying the DIS has taken sides in the BDP factions.