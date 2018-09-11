Panic mode activated

Zimbos seem to be quick to press the panic button but who can blame them.

Having experienced acute shortages of basic commodities, hyperinflation and skyrocketing food prices, we can be forgiven for always been on high alert when things start disappearing from the shelves.

Since the Constitutional Court ruling last week endorsing President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s victory, prices of commodities have been going up while some items have been in short supply.

During campaigning in the build up to July 30 elections we were told that cash shortages would be a thing of the past.

However, the situation has actually gotten worse as people are being given more coins than notes.

I for one have on several occasions had to carry a heavy of load of 200 – 50 cent bond coins after withdrawing $100. from the bank.

And it looks like this trend is set to continue as the government seem clueless about how to fix the economy.

This reminds me of how opposition leaders and supporters always throw jabs at Zanu PF by saying, “You can rig the election but you can’t rig the economy!” because clearly they are ‘seeing dust’ in trying to make things right.

Fuel queues are also resurfacing, bringing back memories of the dark days of yesteryear when motorists had to spend days, if not weeks, stuck in queues.

Over the last couple of days, cement has been in short supply while shops that had it in stock were selling it at a much higher price.

Before the shortages, a 50kg bag of cement was going for between $10 and $11 (P100 – P110) but now it is being sold for no less than $14 (P140).

While the manufactures issued a statement this week saying there was no need to panic as the shortages will soon be a thing of the past, we know pretty well that this is just a statement on paper with no meaning – after all we have been there before!

Of course cement is not a basic commodity and shouldn’t be a major concern but the problem in our country is that when one commodity gets scarce, it signals the beginning of shortages of many things as well as price increases.

Manufactures and retailers will of course blame it on forex shortages and justifiable so because this has been the case for some time now.

The unfortunate thing is that the government as always will blame it on sanctions and sabotage by the opposition who are supposedly working with the West.

On issues that matter and are of concern to the public, the government will always find an excuse and a scapegoat yet they will always find the forex to fulfil their selfish needs.

Recently the government bought the latest Isuzu double cabs for chiefs so they remain partisan – as they have always been – yet there has been an outcry for ambulances and police trucks so that the police can attend timely to crime scenes.

The powers that be, as always, have ignored these cries because it appears to them these issues do not seem worth their attention.