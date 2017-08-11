Palapye set to rock

Dust ‘N’ Fire, a fiery rock band from Letlhakane have followed the example of legendary rock group Overthrust and organised their own music show

The group are planning ‘the mother of all shows’ which will take place in Palapye at the community hall on the 22nd and 23rd of September.

According to Spu Mapane who is a member of the band, the show will include six local bands, four from South Africa and one from Mozambique.

Some of the groups that will take part in the show are, Samehunduans, Remuda, Raven’N’Flesh, Evagren and Norbormide.

“We know people will be travelling from far and we decided to hold the show over two nights. It’s going to be annual event,” Mapane told Voice Entertainment.