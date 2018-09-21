Palapye ready to rock

The annual Rock The Nation (RTN) Live Festival will take place next Friday and Saturday in Palapye.

The festival, which is the brainchild of local band Dust n Fire, will see 14 rock bands coming under one roof for two nights of non-stop music.

On the homegrown side will be: Overthrust, Remuda, Barren Barrel, Raven In Flesh, Evagren, Samehunduans, Humanitarian, Vehement and Vultures Of The Seventh Planet while Deadline, Kill Frenzy, Chaos Doctrine will represent South Africa.

Norbormide from Mozambique will also be belting out their hits.

According to Boago Maphane, who is one of the organisers, all bands taking part in the show will be playing live music.

“There will be no backtrack artists in the lineup; all the bands play live! It is the only event of its kind nationwide,” he highlighted happily.

The show will be held under the theme: ‘Let the metal speak’, which according to Maphane is a motivational theme for all the bands to let their music do the talking.

“As much as most people are against the rock subculture, we will portray through our music that we are musicians and artists and not a religious cult.”

Tickets for the show are going at P100 per day.