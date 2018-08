The annual Palapye Independence Shesanyama promises to be one of the biggest gigs this coming September.

Slated for the 29th at Little Paws Gardens, the show will be headlined by La Timmy.

Under the hashtag #Reaphatola, the gig will also feature car spinning with some of the biggest names including The General, Sheriff, Spin Warriors and many others.

Activities start at 10am until the wee hours of the morning to welcome Botswana’s 52nd birthday.