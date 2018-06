Little Paws Tea Garden will be a rainbow of colour this coming Saturday in Palapye.

Powered by Choppies, The Palapye Colour Festival will be headlined by rapper Noello and features a host of DJs including Guyvos, Chef Gustos, DJ King, Khonga Roots, Unanimous and many others.

Adult tickets are P80 and P40 for kids.

The event starts at 1100hrs and continues until 0600hrs the following morning.