Pageant or pantomime?

Miss Botswana 2018 set to go ahead with just two competitors

The country’s premier beauty pageant Miss Botswana is fast turning into pantomime.

In a new low for the underfire event, it has emerged that only two ladies will take part in this year’s competition, set for September 21.

Either Moitshepi Elias or Modioki Gaborone will be crowned Miss Botswana 2018 after the seven other women eligible to enter chose to pull out.

In a tweak to the usual format, organiser’s Development Advance Institute (DAI) had decreed that the 2018 edition would see the top 12 from last year’s competition – excluding 2017 winner, Nicole Gaelebale – battle it out for the crown.

However, two of the ladies failed to meet further Miss Botswana criteria whilst seven decided they were not interested, leaving just Elias and Gaborone!

Despite the development, instead of cancelling the pageant, DAI have confirmed the event will go ahead as planned.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment on Wednesday afternoon, DAI Team Leader for Miss Botswana Restructuring, Basadi Masimolole said simply, “Nine were eligible but only two were interested; the other seven turned as down.”

Apart from maintaining that the pageant would not be postponed, Masimolole did not comment further, saying she was in a rush.

In an exclusive interview on the condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation, one of the queens, who was eligible to enter but chose not to, told Voice Entertainment, “Look we were only informed of the new developments last week.

“Up to this day I still do not understand quite a few things; I will not spend my time and money on a project that already has loopholes right from the beginning!”

The Miss Botswana 2017 participant went on to say, “Last year’s winners still have not been paid from what I gather! So, no, I will not be participating this year but I wish those who agree to participate well. Miss Botswana should be redeemed to the level it deserves and we as a nation should stand up to see to it that it does before it becomes just one of those shows.”

Miss Botswana 2018 will be held at Masa Square Hotel in an all black tie event under the theme ‘#PressresetMissBW’. Tickets are on sale for P1, 500.