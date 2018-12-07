Pabloz’ lit Saturdays

DJ K.U.D is bringing another event this Saturday night at Pabloz Executive Lounge in Tati River Mall.

The popular ‘Lit Saturdays’ will star the sassy I Rittar for the red carpet event.

Rittar reached stardom as the voice behind DJ King’s hit ‘Go siame’.

She went on to release ‘Loving you’ and has since become a regular in Francistown’s club scene.

She’ll share the stage with local DJs Lee Tex, Missy, Stuff and Busta.

Deputy Mayor Godisang Radisego and Councillor Lesego Kwambala will grace the event.

Dress code is red and white.