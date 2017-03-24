P75m to fix damaged roads

The bill to repair Francistown’s crumbling road infrastructure damaged by recent rains could cost the city council over P75 million.

Estimates provided by a senior Francistown City Council (FCC) official during a recent special full council session have shown that the cost of infrastructural damage and the clean-up will gobble the city millions of pula.

The city of Francistown has been struggling to maintain its own road network because most of the roads have long passed their lifespan.

Most of the roads in Francistown were built more than five decades ago and are now worn out and the recent down pours have worsened the situation.

For the better part of January, February and March, incessant rains have dumped enough torrent and floods on the northeastern part of the country – a development that could mark the end to a five-year drought.

However, the wet weather has come with a host of problems for Francistown’s road infrastructure.

Potholes coupled with washed away capstones have become common features on the city’s main and access roads.

Robert Letlole, the FCC’s Deputy Town Clerk – Technical Services, recently told a special full council session that at least 55km of the 20 major roads in Francistown need a complete asphalt overlay, pothole patching and rutting and depression repair.

In addition to the 55km of the major roads, Letlole told councillors that a total of 19 secondary roads totalizing 117km of roads at 17 438 square meters of the area need to patched potholes and repair of edges.

“Though we are grateful of the incessant rains that the country received since the beginning of the year, the consequences are dire. The estimation is that the damage caused will hit hard on the council’s purse,” said Letlole.

Letlole added: “Our road network has been extensively damaged. Most major and secondary roads have emerged severe crocodile cracks while necessary detours and bypasses have to be reconstructed.”

“The council needs a cumulative amount of P75 209 375 to carry out all the maintenance of the damaged roads,” said Letlole, adding that the overall implementation period of maintaining and rehabilitating both the road network is four months.

For her part, FCC Mayor Sylvia Muzila said a number of roads had been worn out.

She said the road network in Francistown needed a complete overhaul but due to budgetary constraints, the city authorities need to contend with repairing damaged roads.