P58 Mil for film content you won’t get to see!

Masisi injects millions into NOW TV

Back in March, The Minister of Youth, Sport and Culture Development (MYSCD) Thapelo Olopeng launched the youth television channel, NOW TV!

Eight months on Government has failed to deliver on its promise of giving Batswana exciting local content.

Despite initially spending P10 million to set up the youth channel – which most Batswana do not have access to because of the unavailability of set-top-boxes – President Mokgweetsi Masisi has announced another huge injection of tax payers money into the ‘slow paced’ project.

Masisi made this announcement on Monday evening at his maiden State of the Nation Address (SONA).

“The Youth Television Channel was launched in March, 2018 to provide young people with a platform to showcase their creativity by tapping into the local film and television sector. The Channel, called Now!, broadcasts 24 hours of local content in a deliberate move to empower citizens in the creative sector,” he said.

The President went further to reveal, “A total of P58 million will be spent on the acquisition of local content during the current financial year.”

NOW TV! Channel was originally set up to be broadcast throughout Botswana on the Digital Terrestrial Platform which requires an ISDB-T Set-top-box.

The set-top-box was initially given to a select few at the mass media complex.

Fast forward to November and there is still no supplier of the set-top-box, something which the Minister long forecast.

Speaking at March’s glamorous launch, Olopeng had admitted he was aware of the limited availability of the set-top boxes.

“This remains a business opportunity for entrepreneurs to service the Television market in Botswana. The Channel is available on satellite free to air (no subscription fees) via dvb-S2 MPEG-4,” he had observed – an opportunity it would seem no one has managed to take up.

Whilst Masisi and his Government continue to pump money into the ‘stale horse’ that is NOW TV, many Batswana will not get to see the content.