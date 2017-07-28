P500 000 for mayor’s marathon

Choppies Superstores are the main sponsors of Gaborone City Mayor’s Marathon which will be held on the 16th of September.

Choppies donated P500 000 towards the marathon this week. The marathon is in three categories 42km, 10km and 5km fun run. The prize money for the main race is P50 000.

Speaking at the unveiling of the sponsorship Mayor Kagiso Thutwe said Gaborone is one of the fastest growing cities in Africa.

He said they want it to be the fastest growing in the world and that can be achieved by introducing programmes and initiatives that will take them to that destination.

“The financial crisis has slowed down development and we have seen a few of our people lose jobs and moral of the people heavily affected,” said Thutwe.

The mayor said they work tirelessly day and night to energize the city.

He said they are expecting around 10 000 participants.

Thutwe said proceeds from the marathon will be used to develop the city and improve the lives of the people.

Choppies Chief Executive Officer Ramachandran Ottapathu said in the early 80s Gaborone was one of the fastest growing cities in the world, some thing he said is still possible to achieve today.

“We are a home grown and are very excited to be part of the marathon. We found it necessary to sponsor this marathon which will unite the people of Gaborone,” he said.