P4.25 Billion for tertiary sponsorship

The Minister of Tertiary Education, Dr Alfred Madigele has announced that his ministry’s budget for 2017/18 sponsorships is P4.25 billion.

The minister officially revealed the figure during his opening remarks at the Botswana Human Resource Development Skills Fair and Career Clinics held in Gaborone last week.

The fair was held in conjunction with Ministry of Tertiary Education Research Science and Technology under the theme ‘Exploring Career Pathways: A gateway to Realising your Potential and Shaping your Future’.

According to Dr Madigele, the amount is in line with vision 2036’s Human and Social Development pillar, which highlights education and skills as the basis for human resource development.

Expressing the government’s desire to develop a ‘knowledge-based’ economy, the minister said, “Access and equity in education and training remains a key to this nation. All stakeholders must play a key role in ensuring that we get value for the money in the way we expend in tertiary education financing. There have been conflicts between institutions and students recently and I emphasise that we amicably resolve our differences not by violence.”

He further revealed that HRDC and his ministry organised a Pitso to solicit the inputof different stakeholders on the development of funding inclusive and sustainable models.

The minister explained that a number of policies were explored, including upfront tuition fee policy.

“These are based on the assumption that those parents who can afford to should take the responsibility to cover some portion of their children’s high education costs. We also looked at dual track tuition fee policies, where a certain number of free university places are awarded by the government based on academic merit, while other places are available to qualified but low performing students. Deferred tuition fee system is where repayment is left to the sponsored individual on an income conditional basis,” he said.

Following on from Dr Madigele’s speech, HRDC Chief Executive Officer, Dr Raphael Dingalo highlighted that their mandate is to link tertiary education programmes to the labour market demand.

He noted that the HRDC sector committees and the ministry work with the industry to determine the market needs and set priority occupation.