Ozi F Teddy’s cry for help

Popular local rapper Ozi F Teddy took to Facebook last Friday to post about the abusive relationship he has been in for the past two years.

The young musician cried out that he has been to the Police but never got any help.

He even continued to say his traveling documents and clothes were destroyed because he went on ‘a picnic with his boys’.

Abuse is abuse, whether it’s man on woman or woman on man, Shaya hopes you get the help you deserve – maybe this difficult time in your life can inspire you to greater things in your music career!