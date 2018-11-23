OZI F Teddy wants to suck D@#k

One of the most trending rappers in the country is not happy about the recently announced Yarona FM nominations.

Calling out the Judges at the awards in typical Ozi F Teddy style he tweeted “whose d*&k should i suck to get a nomination at the YAMAs?

Shaya is with the rapper this time, Ozi F teddy has arguably conquered this year with his releases, he deserves a spot somewhere, I would have even pinned him for the category of the best male award, but what does Shaya know, Goodluck to all the nominees.