Ozi F Teddy under fire

Controversial young rapper Ozi F Teddy got more than he bargained for this festive season when fans hurled not just insults but a bottle at him.

The cocky rapper was performing at ATI’s Envelope launch in Serowe when he attempted to perform his ‘diss track’ against the ‘Khiring Khorong’ hit-maker.

However, the fans were having none of it, with one angry reveller throwing a bottle at the singer whilst on stage.

But why would you do that Ozi? You cannot verbally attack ATI at the man’s album launch let alone his home turf – how stupid can you get? However, Shaya does not condone the bottle-throwing fan’s brainless actions.

You could have caused serious injury – shame on you!