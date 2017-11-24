Oxy’s 5 sheleng dream

High riding House-Tswaka musician, Lesedi Mabua Motsumi has released a six track Mixtape called ‘5 Sheleng Dream.’

Going by the stage name Oxy, he found fame after collaborating with Galaton Money, an artist/producer from Tanzania on the track ‘Tanzania to Botswana’ which received massive airplay in Tanzanian radio stations.

The Palapye born hopes for more recognition with this mixtape which has songs such as The Naked Paradise, Amantombazane featuring Mingo and EZY.

His music is available on both BTC, Mascom, Orange and Zimbabwe Telecel callertune.