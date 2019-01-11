Overthrust unleash the beast

After the untimely death of their drummer, Gakeitse ‘Suicide Torment’ Bothalentwa, during the festive season, Overthrust have roped in Balatedi ‘Beast Thrust’ Folai to replace the fallen rocker.

Beast, as Folai is known, is one of the founders of the acclaimed rock band.

According to the group leader, Tshomarelo ‘Vulture Thrust’ Mosaka, Beast was with the group from 2009 until 2011 when he relocated to Maun.

“He is one of the first death metal drummers in Botswana and a very brutal drummer, he once worked with Vitrified Death Metal Band,” Mosaka told Big Weekend.

Suicide Torment lost his life when a vehicle ran over him together with five others he was hanging with at a bar in Gantsi.

Unfortunately he was certified dead on arrival at the hospital.

The legendary drummer was given a fitting send-off that resembled the colourful life he led as a rock fanatic.