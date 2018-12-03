Over P6m spent on Khama’s Mosu airstrip- Kgathi

Minister of Defence, Justice and Security, Shaw Kgathi yesterday (Monday) told Parliament that government has spent P6, 427, 494. 68 on former President, Ian Khama’s airstrip in Mosu.

When responding to questions by Member of Parliament for Selebi-Phikwe West, Dithapelo Keorapetse, who wanted to know the cost and intended purpose of the airstrip, Kgathi said the purpose was to facilitate Khama’s air transportation.

“You will notice that as part of the rights and privileges accorded to the sitting president, his travel and security were provided by the state falling under BDF, DIS and BPS.”

Kgathi said that amongst many other issues around Presidential movements, there were two key issues to take into consideration, the first one being the travel time. “It is paramount to make the sitting president’s transit as quick as possible to ensure that there very little time wasted during travel.”

He added that the other issue was that of security as there are few stop overs.

He mentioned that the airstrip which was constructed from 2012 to 2017 was on the tribal land allocated to Khama by Ngwato Land Board.