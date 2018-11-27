Over 600 000 to be chopped from land applications

Minister of Land Management, Water and Sanitation Services, Kefentse Mzwinila does not believe that a waiting list of over one million land application in a population of just over two million people is a crisis.

When esponding, to a Parliamentary question this week by Nkange member of parliament, Edwin Batshu, Mzwinila revealed that a total of 1,294,362 are in the waiting list in land boards across the country.

He however stated that of the total number, about 505,600 applicants do not have plots or have not applied in other sub land boards. “In other words, in the waiting list 60 per cent of the people should not be there. Only 40 per cent should actually be on the waiting list.”

Mzwinila says his ministry is now going to remove that 60 per cent of applications because, the Land Policy states that they should not be in the application list.

“I cannot say we have a crisis in Botswana with respect to land allocation,” Mzwinila explained and added that, “The other issue why I say we do not have a crisis is that, there are multiple land ownership tenures in this country. There is the residential, commercial, agricultural and most Batswana want two or three types of land tenure. They want a house or residence where they stay. They want one where they come from, their home village and an agricultural or pastoral land. With these multiple requirements for plot ownership, I do not think we have a crisis, because Batswana in general want multiple plot ownerships.”

Mzwinila is informed by the Land Administration Procedures, Capacity and Systems (LAPCAS), which he said it is a land audit; “

He however admitted that his ministry has challenges to meet the demand for land by Batswana “even though the supply does not always meet the demand.”