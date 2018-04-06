Over 200 submit demos

There has been an overwhelming response to the Francistown leg of The Voice Fittest Rapper inaugural competition.

231 rappers submitted their demos, with some artists coming from as far as Selebi Phikwe and Palapye.

In the next couple of weeks, reputable Francistown based DJs and Producers will go through the demos and use their expertise to select the best into a manageable number.

The selected demos will make it into the public domain where through availed platforms (radio and social media) members of the public will take part in the selection of the fittest rapper from Francistown.

