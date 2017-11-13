Outsa’s house gutted by fire

Sunday Standard editor, Outsa Mokone’s house was on Sunday morning set on fire, allegedly by his late wife’s niece, following an argument with her brother.

A dejected Mokone today confirmed the incident to The Voice in an interview. “Kare go shele gotlhe hela” meaning that all his property has been burnt to a cinder.

It is alleged that the niece, Natasha Ndaba (26)- infuriated following the argument with her little brother, set some boxes on fire and threatened to burn the whole house.

The family however managed to extinguish the fire and Mokone, discontented after the incident, decided to take a short drive.

Upon return he is said to have found the whole house burning and the matter was reported to the police and fire brigade who attended to the incident.

Unfortunately by the time the fire was doused, most of the property valued at over P250 000 had already burnt to ashes.

Superintendent Howard Modo of Gaborone West police station confirmed the incident and said the young woman is in police custody. “It is a fresh matter and investigations are on going,” he said.