Big up to Castle Lite for putting up a good show during the launch of the new 500ml can at Absolut Lounge.

However, Amantle Brown nearly spoilt the show with her uncouth stage behaviour.

I mean how does one tell the audience that, “le bosula waitse.”

You were paid to perform not to use the crowd as your back up singers.

Shaya has been impressed by your work rate lately but was really disappointed.

Focus on your music and the crowd will sing along when you move them.