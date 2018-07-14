Oris denies Wanderers move

One of Botswana’s most underrated coach, Oris Radipotsane, has denied allegations linking him with a move to Palapye outfit Morupule Wanderers.

Radipotsane steered Miscellaneous to a respectable fourth finish in the 2017/18 BTC Premier League.

Taking over from Daniel ‘Chico’ Nare mid-season, Radipotsane turned Serowe Sports Complex into a fortress, becoming the first coach to defeat a marauding Township Rollers to bust the league race wide open.

While he was expected to remain in charge of the Serowe club, the Rollers legend is being linked with First Division outfit, Wanderers, who are eyeing automatic promotion in the 2018/19 season.

A close official to both Radipotsane and Wanderers had earlier let slip that the tactician has put pen to paper and will report for duty in Palapye in a few days. There’s a lot of interest from so many teams but for now I’m yet to sign any contract,” Radipotsane said in an interview with Voice Sport. I’m still to meet with Botswana Football Association President Maclean Letshwiti when he returns from the World Cup in Russia. I believe that is only when I’ll make an announcement about my next move,” he said.

While Radipotsane was too diplomatic about his alleged move to Palapye, Wanderers Chairman Nelson Kgosipheko confirmed to Voice Sport that they are in “talks” with the nomadic coach.

“We are still in a process and hopefully we’ll have something concrete next week,” said Kgosipheko.