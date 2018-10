Local Kwasa kwasa legend Franco and his band Afro Musica will headline this year’s Spring Fiesta in Orapa.

The music festival is slated for 20th October at Duck’n Scrum and tickets sell for P100 (standard), P250 VIP and P50 (kids).

Early bird tickets are currently selling for P80.

Other entertainers booked for the show include Crispin The Drummer, Gouveia, DJ Cue, T.H.A.B.O, KUD, IceKid One’Hunned and many others.